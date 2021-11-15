Hospital worker 'sickened' as car targeted on her birthday

An NHS worker has slammed "mindless vandals" after her car was targeted outside her flat on her birthday.

A 56-year-old clinical support worker at Hellesdon Hospital, who does not wish be named, found her Nissan Juke had been vandalised in Barclay Green in Heartsease.

Hellesdon Hospital, the headquarters of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2012

The woman, who lives on her own, noticed a large scratch on the car on Saturday morning after she had been out celebrating her birthday the night before.

She said: "It sickens me to think someone can do this. it's mindless vandalism.

"I work hard for a living in a mental hospital, and living on my own, I can ill afford this especially at this time of the year.

"The scratch is deep and it will need to be fixed as it will cause it to rust. I have no guarantee it won't happen again."

The victim estimates the damage to be in the region of £200.

She has not reported the vandalism to the police as there is no CCTV and she believes no one would have seen the incident.

A neighbour whose car was parked in front of the vandalised Nissan at the time of the incident also found her wingmirror had been moved.

And people within the community have expressed their shock upon hearing about the vandalism.

A staff member at the G Morris and Son butchers in nearby Witard Road, said: "We have not had any issues on this road - touch wood - so it is a surprise to hear."

Marion Maxwell, city councillor for the Crome ward, added: "It's not really a problem area so that's why I am surprised.

"In fact, I would say it is quite good in Heartsease, although it is a big estate."

Councillor Marion Maxwell - Credit: Steve Adams

It comes after cars in Hethersett were recently covered in flour, which continued a recent trend of food being lobbed at homes in city suburbs.

Cars in Lynch Green were floured on the evening of Sunday, November 7.

Cars had flour thrown over them in Lynch Green, Hethersett - Credit: Contributed

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "We welcome the reporting of any crime or anti-social behaviour from any of the locals so that matters can be dealt with appropriately.”