'Very annoying' flour attacks continue food-lobbing trend

Cars had flour thrown over them in Lynch Green, Hethersett - Credit: Contributed

A spate of food being lobbed at homes and cars has continued in Norwich suburbs with vehicles being covered in flour.

Following baked beans, corn on the cobs and eggs being lobbed at homes in recent months, people living in Hethersett are now the latest victims of the bizarre crime.

A 21-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, said her car was covered in flour on Sunday night in Lynch Green.

She noticed another car further up the street had also been targeted.

Cars had flour thrown at them in Hethersett on Sunday night - Credit: Contributed

"It definitely was a shock but also just very annoying," she added. "Occurrences like this just seem to be getting more regular."

Her partner realised the car had been floured when she returned home at 7.45pm before her neighbour cleaned it off for her on Monday morning.

Hethersett district councillor David Bills said he would be walking around with police officers next Saturday to keep an eye open for problem areas.

Mr Bills will mention the flour attack to officers, as well as a colleague within Broadland District Council who deals with policing matters.

David Bills, Conservative county councillor for Humbleyard. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

He added: "I think this is awful. It's one of those where the youth of today get an idea and have a bit of a play with it.

"They think it's a bit of a laugh but it's not.

"If they want things to do in Hethersett, we are very fortunate to have the sport and entertainment offer we have.

"It's a pity they have to indulge in something like this rather than getting involved with football or other activities."

Anna Sandfield, owner of Hethersett Tai Chi, said she did not see the flour incident but villagers have been questioning whether it is connected to a car being set alight in Hempstead Road during half-term.

Recent corn on the cob and egg throwing attacks in Sprowston have seen increased police patrols.

Marion Lamb's window after a corn on the cob was thrown - Credit: Marion Lamb

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "There have been recent reports of anti-social behaviour involving persons throwing corn on the cobs and police responded to them at the time.

"We welcome the reporting of any crime or anti-social behaviour from any of the locals so that matters can be dealt with appropriately.”