Despair over yobs targeting city school with graffiti

School kids arrived for their lessons this week to find a scruffy logo daubed on one of their buildings.

Old Catton Church of England Junior School has been targeted by yobs this week with neighbours first noticing the garish work on Monday morning.

It is the second time in a matter of weeks that the school in Church Street has had offensive graffiti left on the rear of the building.

Old Catton Parish Council clerk Sarah Vincent said there has been "extensive graffiti around the village" and police are dealing with the matter.

She added: "We are in discussions with the school regarding cleaning ahead of our Jubilee celebrations on Thursday."

Folk were baffled by the graffiti and questioned what it was meant to depict.

Karen Vincent, Conservative district councillor for the Old Catton and Sprowston West ward, said: "There are just no words for this kind of behaviour.

"It is really disappointing and shocking. It seems to be appearing all over the place at the moment including some of the footpaths in Garrick Green."

Mrs Vincent has been holding talks with the local beat manager about the issue with patrols taking place in response to recent anti-social behaviour in the area.

The councillor added: "Graffiti is shocking and we are working on resolving this together. But you do not know when it will suddenly appear so we need to keep our eyes open to it."

Old Catton Church of England Junior School has been contacted for comment.

It comes as Norwich City Council has been working on a graffiti strategy amid an upsurge in graffiti and tagging on walls across the city centre - including on historic buildings.

Martin Schmierer, Green party councillor for Mancroft, has urged those who have graffiti daubed on their property to report it to the police as criminal damage.

Graffiti on council property and public areas can be reported to Norwich City Council which aims to remove offensive or hate-related messages within 24 hours and other types within 14 working days.

A fixed penalty notice of £80 may also be issued by the city council to anyone caught carrying out graffiti.