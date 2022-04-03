New roundabout and crossing to be built at busy city junction
- Credit: Google Maps/Denise Bradley
Work is due to start this week on a new roundabout on a city route which has been described as "an accident blackspot".
Old Catton and Sprowston West district councillor Karen Vincent has been campaigning for a junction redesign of St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane for months.
And it has now been confirmed a new roundabout and pedestrian island will be built for schoolchildren and locals to cross at the busy junction.
The scheme, which is a condition of the Taylor Wimpey Sewell Meadow development in Repton Avenue, is scheduled to start on Monday, April 4.
Flyers have recently been posted in doors within the area informing people of the work which is expected to help reduce vehicle speeds, and improve traffic flow.
Mrs Vincent wrote: "I was pleased to support the initiative led by young people at the Hall School to improve road safety by reducing traffic speeds and making access into school safer."
The flyer, which is headlined 'roundabout to be built at accident blackspot in Old Catton' states the work is expected to be completed within a month.
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours' shock after rolling vehicle knocks parked car onto its side
- 2 7-bed home in huge Georgian mansion is for sale for £950,000
- 3 Former city library boarded up as sale moves closer
- 4 Busy city road to close for roadworks
- 5 Gusts rip up pub's marquee
- 6 Take a trip through 90 years of historic pictures of St Stephens Street
- 7 Man wanted for 11 thefts arrested in Norwich
- 8 7 delicious delis you must try in Norwich
- 9 Firefighters tackle overnight city centre blaze for several hours
- 10 Japanese homeware and clothing store to close in city
Minutes from a recent Old Catton Parish Council meeting states a man living in the area was "annoyed the flyer had misrepresented the area as an accident blackspot".
He told the council he believes traffic lights would have been the best and safest solution.
He was concerned the new design would create more queues at each junction and hesitation from drivers entering the roundabout.
In response, Mrs Vincent reminded the council that developers had made it clear traffic lights would not be considered due to cost.
She stated that while it may not be the perfect solution, the new design will be an improvement given the expected volume of traffic once the development is completed.
The Sewell Meadow development includes a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.
Developers have stated the site is ideally located for commuters with easy access to the NDR, the A47 and A11 within eight miles.
Streets within the development have been designed so cars do not exceed 20mph, with private driveways and off-road parking included.