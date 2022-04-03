New roundabout and crossing to be built at busy city junction

The junction of St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane where district councillor Karen Vincent, pictured inset, has campaigned for a roundabout - Credit: Google Maps/Denise Bradley

Work is due to start this week on a new roundabout on a city route which has been described as "an accident blackspot".

Old Catton and Sprowston West district councillor Karen Vincent has been campaigning for a junction redesign of St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane for months.

And it has now been confirmed a new roundabout and pedestrian island will be built for schoolchildren and locals to cross at the busy junction.

The scheme, which is a condition of the Taylor Wimpey Sewell Meadow development in Repton Avenue, is scheduled to start on Monday, April 4.

Flyers have recently been posted in doors within the area informing people of the work which is expected to help reduce vehicle speeds, and improve traffic flow.

Mrs Vincent wrote: "I was pleased to support the initiative led by young people at the Hall School to improve road safety by reducing traffic speeds and making access into school safer."

Karen Vincent - Credit: Supplied by Karen Vincent

The flyer, which is headlined 'roundabout to be built at accident blackspot in Old Catton' states the work is expected to be completed within a month.

Minutes from a recent Old Catton Parish Council meeting states a man living in the area was "annoyed the flyer had misrepresented the area as an accident blackspot".

He told the council he believes traffic lights would have been the best and safest solution.

The junction of St Faiths Lane and Fifers Road in Old Catton - Credit: Google Maps

He was concerned the new design would create more queues at each junction and hesitation from drivers entering the roundabout.

In response, Mrs Vincent reminded the council that developers had made it clear traffic lights would not be considered due to cost.

She stated that while it may not be the perfect solution, the new design will be an improvement given the expected volume of traffic once the development is completed.

The Sewell Meadow development includes a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Developers have stated the site is ideally located for commuters with easy access to the NDR, the A47 and A11 within eight miles.

Streets within the development have been designed so cars do not exceed 20mph, with private driveways and off-road parking included.