News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Chippy to remain closed for several weeks after suspected arson attack

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:00 PM February 1, 2022
Crews tackled a fire at Go Fish in Cringleford.

Police tape outside Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, after a fire ripped through the takeaway on January 15, 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Investigations continue into a suspected arson at a popular chip shop which may remain closed for several weeks.

The fire at Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, broke out 1.39am on Saturday, January 15, and was put out by 3am by crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston.

Fire damage behind Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, where bins used to stand

Fire damage behind Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, where bins used to stand - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

No one was injured in the blaze which is understood to have started in a large commercial bin at the back of the takeaway, according to manager Ian Woods.

Ian Woods, manager of Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford

Ian Woods, manager of Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Mr Woods, who lives in Great Yarmouth, said: "There is quite a bit of damage to some of the electrical systems and wiring, damage to the roof, joists, fascias and guttering.

"There is also a lot of smoke damage.

"We are waiting to hear on investigations from the insurers. We want to hurry up and open. It could be between a month and six weeks.

"Everyone misses us. We have a lot of regular customers who live nearby and travel to come and see us.

"It seems a bit strange the fire happened."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in late teens sexually assaulted in early morning attack
  2. 2 Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout
  3. 3 Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?
  1. 4 City man's anguish after girlfriend 'sent home to starve' before death
  2. 5 Two arrested in connection with murder of teen in Norwich
  3. 6 5 major festivals and events heading to Earlham Park in Norwich this summer
  4. 7 Beware Norwich's 'notorious' tiles amid high winds, say city roofers
  5. 8 Turkish restaurant and bar set to open on site of pizzeria
  6. 9 Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash
  7. 10 Baby's injuries were non accidental, murder jury told

Mr Woods added customers kept asking him when the business would reopen.

A police investigation is continuing, according to a Norfolk Police spokeswoman.

She added: "The incident is being investigated as a suspected arson. No arrests have been made."

There was no CCTV footage before the fire started due to the flames and smoke damaging the electrical system.

Thankfully no cooking equipment was affected.

Businesses either side of the takeaway - a letting agent, another takeaway business and a Tesco Express - were not damaged by the fire.

Go Fish Chicken Grill, which is opposite Cavell Court Care Home and several new homes off Round House Way, has been running for five years and employs about eight staff.

A few hours after crews left the fire, the business was cordoned off with police tape and a police forensic van was parked up outside.

On the day of the blaze a regular customer, who lives nearby, said: "They are a great lot of staff there who are very friendly. It is sad for them. No one expects a fire. It is a shock."

Norfolk Police
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Floral tributes to 18-year-old Joe Dix who was stabbed to death in Vale Green.

Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich.

'Our world has been torn apart' - Family's tribute to murder victim

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
People continue to experience issues with parking at Earlham House in Norwich according to city councillor Denise Carlo

'Enormous issue' - Parking woes continue at city shopping centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Chris Rush and Gary Smith of Pro-Fab Norwich with a coffee van they constructed in 1995

Duo to close manufacturing business after 33 years

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon