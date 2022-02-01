Chippy to remain closed for several weeks after suspected arson attack

Police tape outside Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, after a fire ripped through the takeaway on January 15, 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Investigations continue into a suspected arson at a popular chip shop which may remain closed for several weeks.

The fire at Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, broke out 1.39am on Saturday, January 15, and was put out by 3am by crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston.

Fire damage behind Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, where bins used to stand - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

No one was injured in the blaze which is understood to have started in a large commercial bin at the back of the takeaway, according to manager Ian Woods.

Ian Woods, manager of Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Mr Woods, who lives in Great Yarmouth, said: "There is quite a bit of damage to some of the electrical systems and wiring, damage to the roof, joists, fascias and guttering.

"There is also a lot of smoke damage.

"We are waiting to hear on investigations from the insurers. We want to hurry up and open. It could be between a month and six weeks.

"Everyone misses us. We have a lot of regular customers who live nearby and travel to come and see us.

"It seems a bit strange the fire happened."

Mr Woods added customers kept asking him when the business would reopen.

A police investigation is continuing, according to a Norfolk Police spokeswoman.

She added: "The incident is being investigated as a suspected arson. No arrests have been made."

There was no CCTV footage before the fire started due to the flames and smoke damaging the electrical system.

Thankfully no cooking equipment was affected.

Businesses either side of the takeaway - a letting agent, another takeaway business and a Tesco Express - were not damaged by the fire.

Go Fish Chicken Grill, which is opposite Cavell Court Care Home and several new homes off Round House Way, has been running for five years and employs about eight staff.

A few hours after crews left the fire, the business was cordoned off with police tape and a police forensic van was parked up outside.

On the day of the blaze a regular customer, who lives nearby, said: "They are a great lot of staff there who are very friendly. It is sad for them. No one expects a fire. It is a shock."