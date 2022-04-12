Hunt for culprit of hit-and-run smash continues

The car is said to be written off the after the incident, leaving owner Kim Melanie, to pick up the pieces. - Credit: Kim Melanie

Investigations to find the offender responsible for a crunch which wrote off a devastated carer's dream car are continuing.

Support worker Kim Melanie left her home in Northfields near Eaton Park on the morning of February 26 to find her pride and joy – a black Fiat 500 – had been written off in a hit-and-run incident.

A spokeswoman from Norfolk Police said that enquiries are ongoing to try and crack the case.

Ms Melanie, 54, said she’d worked overtime for more than 18 months to fulfil her dream of having her own car.

Kim Melanie, a 54-year-old support worker, was "devastated" when she saw her car's damage in Norwich. - Credit: Kim Melanie

A police spokesman said of the initial incident: “The alleged offending vehicle, described as a black Corsa with a silver petrol cap, left the scene in the direction of the Avenues.”

Those with information about the circumstances around the crash can contact Norfolk Police quoting incident number 489 of February 25.