Essential worker's 'dream car' destroyed in hit and run accident

Kim Melanie (inset top left) and her daughter-in-law Alice Bloom (inset bottom right) are devastated after Kim's car was destroyed in a hit and run incident - Credit: Kim Melanie

A carer who worked months of overtime to buy her dream car is devastated after the motor was wrecked in a hit and run collision.

Kim Melanie left her home in Northfields near Eaton Park on the morning of February 26 to find her pride and joy crushed.

Her "dream car" Fiat 500 had been smashed into during the night with the perpetrator making off after the incident.

Ms Melanie, who is a support worker, said: "I was absolutely devastated.

The car is said to be written off the after the incident, leaving owner Kim Melanie, to pick up the pieces. - Credit: Kim Melanie

"I worked hard and did overtime for more than 18 months throughout the pandemic to be able to buy a car of my own.

"I had always dreamed of owning a Fiat 500 so for me it was more about what the car symbolises than the inconvenience it has caused me.

"At first I felt maybe it could be repaired but it was hit so hard the front has shifted and the passenger door cannot be opened."

Kim Melanie, a 54-year-old support worker, was "devastated" when she saw her car's damage in Norwich. - Credit: Kim Melanie

The 54-year-old has spoken to her insurance company who thinks it is beyond repair and likely to be written off.

Ms Melanie added: "I’m still really upset that someone has taken all my hard work away from me and drove away like it was nothing."

Kim's daughter-in-law, Alice Bloom, said: "She only had the car for four or five months.

The support worker saved up for over 18 months for her dream car and only had it four to five months. - Credit: Kim Melanie

"We're so angry because she worked so hard to save up for the car and now it's gone.

"Someone has ruined her car and driven off - it would be nice to see some human decency for a change."

Alice Bloom, Kim's daughter-in-law, says the person who damaged the car has "no remorse". - Credit: Alice Bloom

A police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Norwich on Friday evening.

"Officers were contacted at approximately 11.10pm on Friday following reports that a parked car in Northfields had been damaged by another car that had left the scene.

"The alleged offending vehicle, described as a black Corsa with a silver petrol cap, left the scene in the direction of the Avenues.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information to assist the investigation should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 489 of Friday 25 February."