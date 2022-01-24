Bolted e-bike worth 'more than £1,000' nabbed from Norwich home

This e-bike was stolen from Little Bethel Street in Norwich - Credit: Sue West

Thieves have stolen an expensive e-bike which was bolted to the wall at a city pensioner's home - only to find the battery was not inside.

The bike was taken from a property in Little Bethel Street on the night of Monday, January 10.

It cost the owner more than £1,000 when she purchased it last spring.

Sue West, 74, had decided to buy the bike as a "last ditch attempt at cycling" due to her asthma.

She wanted an e-bike to assist her if she became breathless when riding around the city.

But Ms West was dismayed to find out around lunchtime on Tuesday, January 11, that the bike was missing despite the fact it had been left behind double locked gates and firmly attached to a bolt on a wall.

Ms West said: "If the bike was outside it would have been more understandable. I can only think it would be someone who comes regularly.

"They must have been very organised and knew exactly what they were doing with bolt cutters.

"I had a friend come to visit me and I noticed the bike was missing as we went out for lunch."

Sue West's Juicy Classic e-bike was stolen from her home in Little Bethel Street - Credit: Sue West

The pensioner, who lives on her own, believes the bike must have been dumped somewhere as it had no battery inside it.

And she has appealed for the public to keep their eyes open for the Juicy Classic e-bike.

"I have only had it a few months," she continued.

"With the weather being so bad I had not been using it as much recently and it is recommended to take the battery out when it is cold."

Ms West, who has lived in Little Bethel Street for 20 years, is currently in talks with the police and a security company to trace CCTV footage of the theft.

It comes as a motocross bike worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a van which was parked in the owner's driveway in Thorpe's Newbegin Road on January 12.

Enquiries are ongoing after the incident took place sometime between 5.20pm and 6.30pm.

Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment on the Little Bethel Street theft.