Dad 'devastated' as bike nabbed from driveway of his own home

A motocross bike worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a van in Newbegin road - Credit: Natasha Muller

A city dad has been left "devastated" after thieves broke into his van and stole a motocross bike worth thousands.

The bike was stolen from the back of the vehicle parked in the owner's driveway in Newbegin Road in Thorpe on January 12.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of being targeted again in the future, said: "I left the house about six o'clock to go and pick up my daughter from her dance class and noticed the doors were open on my van.

"I knew I'd locked the van up so I knew what had happened as soon as I saw it.

"You just get that feeling, that gut instinct."

The community has since rallied around the motocross enthusiast - posting images of the bike on social media in an attempt to raise awareness of what has happened.

The victim, who works in construction, added: "I'm just trying to do everything in my power to get it back - you don't expect something like this to happen to you.

"I've grown up with motocross since I was thirteen and been working hard so that I could afford a new bike."

The bike is a 125cc Yamaha YZ and is estimated to be worth between £3,500 and £4,000.

The area where the bike is believed to have been stolen, somewhere along Newbegin road - Credit: Google Maps



The owner added: "It's a sought after and unique bike which you don't see everyday.

"I've only had it about six months. It's not like I can just go out and get another one.

"The strange thing is all my motocross gear like helmet, gloves and any protective items were all left in the van.

"I'm devastated to be honest. I've never had anything stolen from me in my life."

The 30-year-old added: "I earn an honest living and I shouldn't have to go out and spend even more money to buy another bike."

The crime has been reported to police.

A spokesman said: "Officers are investigating the theft of a motorbike in Newbegin Road, Norwich on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

"The incident happened between approximately 5.20pm and 6.30pm when unknown suspect(s) stole the vehicle from inside a van parked on the property driveway. Enquiries are ongoing."