Vandals targeting city bus shelters strike again

Tape put up after a bus shelter was damaged in Constitution Hill - Credit: Ben Hardy

A spate of bus shelter vandalism has sparked anger among commuters.

Tape has been put up at the shelter in Old Catton's Constitution Hill after one of the panels was apparently deliberately smashed this week.

It is the second time the facility has been damaged in recent months with an e-scooter colliding with the same shelter near Catton Vets in December.

Lesley Howman, 61, who lives nearby, said: "Of course it is frustrating, any vandalism is frustrating."

The bus shelter in Constitution Hill which keeps getting damaged - Credit: Ben Hardy

She suggested youngsters were resorting to vandalism out of boredom and said a skatepark would be useful as the existing parks are not enough to keep them entertained in her eyes.

A 69-year-old bus user waiting at the damaged shelter, who did not wish to be named, said: "It happens at least a couple of times a year. It could be kids waiting at the stop who are bored.

"It needs a metal frame as it only needs a stone to be thrown up from the road to go through it."

Another bus user in her 30s, who also did not wish to be named, said she is now walking into the city instead which takes her around 45 minutes.

A cracked pane after an e-scooter hit into the shelter in Old Catton - Credit: Ben Hardy

A bus shelter in Sprowston has also been damaged in Wroxham Road near the junction of Cozens-Hardy Road.

Marcus Moore, 36, who lives nearby said he noticed the shelter had been targeted last Friday.

He added: "It looks like someone has kicked it in. The damaged shelter in Old Catton is worse but there seems to be an increase of this kind of thing now the weather has improved.

"You can also see marks from where people have obviously used a lighter on the shelter in North Walsham Road."

Bus user Marcus Moore - Credit: Marcus Moore

Richard Potter (Con) who represents Old Catton on Broadland District Council, has previously slammed those responsible for damaging bus shelters in the area.

He said: "Sadly some of those who use these are clearly reckless and cause damage to community assets such as this.

"The cost will have to be paid using taxpayers' money."

Broadland's Old Catton and Sprowston West ward Conservative councillor Richard Potter - Credit: George Thompson

First Bus has been contacted.