Bus shelter damage raises questions over e-scooter use in city street

Frustration has been expressed over "reckless" scooting along a narrow city suburb pavement after a bus shelter was damaged.

A pane on the Old Catton bus shelter in Constitution Hill, which is located next to the vets, has been smashed after an e-scooter lost control and collided with it last week.

Although the damage is not understood to be deliberate, bus users and locals have called for those scooting in the area to show more consideration.

Richard Potter, who represents Old Catton on Broadland District Council, said: "Whilst there are clearly some benefits to having e-scooters, they are only ever going to be as safe as those who ride them.

"Sadly some of those who use these are clearly reckless and cause damage to community assets such as this.

"The cost will now have to be paid using taxpayers' money."

Mr Potter highlighted e-scooter riders not being penalised in the way motorists would be through insurance providers following collisions.

He added: "I have certainly sensed an enormous amount of frustration from people over the lack of responsibility and accountability for some riders."

Located near the bus shelter along Constitution Hill is the Copperfields Guest House run by Roger and Pam Coldham.

Mr Coldham said: "There are always scooters whizzing past up and down here. I do not think they should be allowed on the pavement as it is very narrow there. I hate the damn things."

A staff member at Medivet Catton agreed the path is narrow for both pedestrians and scooters.

But she added that she does not often see the scooters due to the fact the veterinary has no windows at the front looking out into the road.

Bus user Marcus Moore said: "The e-scooters are very dangerous. A youngster tried to stop the scooter but it jumped up.

"Thankfully he wasn't hurt and no one was injured but the glass shattered at the bus shelter and you can still see the result of this."

Those hired through rental schemes, like Beryl's Bikes in Norwich, are the only e-scooters permitted on streets. Privately owned motorised scooters are only legal for use on private land and cannot be ridden on roads, pavements or any other public space.