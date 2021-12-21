News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Bus shelter damage raises questions over e-scooter use in city street

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:08 PM December 21, 2021
Councillor Richard Potter has expressed concern over e-scooter usage in Old Catton 

Councillor Richard Potter has expressed concern over e-scooter usage in Old Catton after a bus shelter was damaged - Credit: Archant

Frustration has been expressed over "reckless" scooting along a narrow city suburb pavement after a bus shelter was damaged. 

A pane on the Old Catton bus shelter in Constitution Hill, which is located next to the vets, has been smashed after an e-scooter lost control and collided with it last week.

Although the damage is not understood to be deliberate, bus users and locals have called for those scooting in the area to show more consideration. 

The smashed bus shelter in Constitution Hill 

The smashed bus shelter in Constitution Hill - Credit: Ben Hardy

Richard Potter, who represents Old Catton on Broadland District Council, said: "Whilst there are clearly some benefits to having e-scooters, they are only ever going to be as safe as those who ride them.

"Sadly some of those who use these are clearly reckless and cause damage to community assets such as this. 

"The cost will now have to be paid using taxpayers' money." 

 Broadland's Old Catton and Sprowston West ward Conservative councillor Richard Potter

Broadland's Old Catton and Sprowston West ward Conservative councillor Richard Potter - Credit: George Thompson

Mr Potter highlighted e-scooter riders not being penalised in the way motorists would be through insurance providers following collisions. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
  2. 2 Eight homes to be built in single city lot after plans downscaled
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich
  1. 4 World street food market and live music venue to open in 2022
  2. 5 Family's five-generational Christmas in tatters after testing positive
  3. 6 Owner's warning after dog ingests mystery white powder in city
  4. 7 The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas
  5. 8 When will Norwich's shops be closing this Christmas Eve?
  6. 9 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
  7. 10 Rage at rat-runners after vital safety posts removed

He added: "I have certainly sensed an enormous amount of frustration from people over the lack of responsibility and accountability for some riders." 

Located near the bus shelter along Constitution Hill is the Copperfields Guest House run by Roger and Pam Coldham.

Mr Coldham said: "There are always scooters whizzing past up and down here. I do not think they should be allowed on the pavement as it is very narrow there. I hate the damn things." 

The bus shelter which has been damaged in Constitution Hill, Old Catton

The bus shelter which has been damaged in Constitution Hill, Old Catton - Credit: Ben Hardy

A staff member at Medivet Catton agreed the path is narrow for both pedestrians and scooters.

But she added that she does not often see the scooters due to the fact the veterinary has no windows at the front looking out into the road.

Bus user Marcus Moore said: "The e-scooters are very dangerous. A youngster tried to stop the scooter but it jumped up.

"Thankfully he wasn't hurt and no one was injured but the glass shattered at the bus shelter and you can still see the result of this."

Those hired through rental schemes, like Beryl's Bikes in Norwich, are the only e-scooters permitted on streets. Privately owned motorised scooters are only legal for use on private land and cannot be ridden on roads, pavements or any other public space.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

District and county councillor Shelagh Gurney next to the bus lane on A140 Cromer Road, Hellesdon

Norfolk County Council

Safety fears sparked over new £400,000 bus lane

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving this evening after crashing a car into a pedestrian crossing.

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Mark Digby, pictured in 2013. 

Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Arthur and Frances Hogg, from Taverham, with their Christmas lights that are raising money for East

Charity Fundraiser

Final chance to see couple's incredible Christmas wonderland after 14 years

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon