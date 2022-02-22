Chief inspector says city spiking figures are 'higher than he would like'

Police continue to receive reports of suspected spiking incidents in Norwich in 2022. Pictured inset is chief inspector Ed Brown - Credit: Neil Perry/Archant

Police have revealed the latest spiking figures in Norwich with the force saying the number is "much higher than they would like".

This comes despite a fall since the end of 2021.

There have been multiple instances of spiking across the city including a 23-year-old University of East Anglia (UEA) student who was left unable to see or stand up during a night out in August.

Similarly Norwich Waterfront is currently investigating a suspected spiking at the venue on Friday night after a video was widely circulated online showing a 21-year-old woman who had passed out after being allegedly targeted.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown said there have been 22 incidents of suspected drink spiking or spiking by injection since the beginning of the year.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown - Credit: Neil Perry

This is "considerably down" on the number of spiking reports received between October and December 2021, he added.

But Chief Insp Brown said the figure remains "much higher than we would like".

Police monitoring Prince of Wales Road in Norwich for reports of drink spiking - Credit: Archant

He added: "If someone reports a spiking incident to us we will work to secure evidence and bring offenders to justice.

"We are working with pubs, clubs and bars to raise awareness of these types of incidents and what actions to take when a member of the public feels that they may have been spiked."

The Chief Insp encouraged people to always report the matter directly to police and highlighted a pilot initiative launched in Norfolk offering people the opportunity to get tested for spiking.

This is via the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and "produces fast results".

The UEA said it has a zero tolerance policy on spiking incidents.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) - Credit: Archant

A spokeswoman for the UEA said: "The safety of our students is of paramount importance and we'd urge anyone affected to seek support by using our Report and Support online tool or by contacting the police."

The university issued a joint statement with the UEA student union at the beginning of the academic year.

This highlighted a number of measures to prevent spiking in campus venues including bag searches, disposing of unattended drinks quickly and covers for drinks.