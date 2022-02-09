Cars vandalised in 'key spree' reported across the city

Cars have been vandalised in Norwich's Beaconsfield Road with Linda Ferrell (inset) saying it was heart breaking. - Credit: Archant

Mindless vandals keying motors in a city suburb have been slammed by locals who fear they have fallen victim to a new trend.

Homeowners in NR3's Beaconsfield Road have reported damage to their own and neighbour's cars in the past couple of days.

It has prompted concerns over a trend which appears to be forming around the city.

It comes after 13 cars were damaged in Bowthorpe Road late last month.

Linda Ferrell lives in NR3 and says the vandalism is heart breaking - Credit: Archant

Linda Ferrell, who lives in Beaconsfield Road, said: "We've seen it before where someone has gone all the way up the road scratching multiple cars as they go.

"It makes me feel very sad to hear what has happened because some people have gone out and bought beautiful cars - costing a lot of money.

Vehicles have been targeted by vandals in Norwich's Sewell ward. - Credit: Archant

"The community here is very close and is full of lovely people so to hear somebody is going around damaging people's cars is heart breaking."

David Millward, who lives near Waterloo Park, said a new scratch appears on his car daily.

He said: "It's every day - a key spree. You can see what's been done.

"I sometimes hear people shouting and there does seem to be a lot of trouble makers around causing damage to people's property."

David Millward who lives near Norwich's Waterloo Park said his car is often damaged. - Credit: Archant

A man, who did not wish to be named for fear of being targeted again, said: "My car was keyed even worse a few weeks ago too but I don't see the point in getting it fixed as it seems pretty common around this area."

One person has had their car keyed multiple times and says there is no point in having it fixed as it will only happen again. - Credit: Archant

Julie Brociek-Coulton (Lab), councillor for the ward, said: "It's awful that our residents have to live with people damaging their property.

"I would ask that they report it to the police on the email address that was created several years ago so that it goes straight to our Norwich North policing crew.

"This is a life saver and gives the police the intelligence that us needed to stop vandals defacing property or other anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Julie Brociek-Coulton for the Sewell Ward in Norwich - Credit: Julie Brociek-Coulton

"Their email is NorwichNorthLPC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk. The inbox was created because of the Sewell community group that meets every other month at Silver Road Community Centre.

"Our members couldn't always get through on the 101 number and this solved that problem."