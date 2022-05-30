Melted bin means park is 'ruined' with litter left strewn on grass

A vandalised bin which was melted around a month ago has been left leading to more litter in the children's play park. - Credit: Ruby Sue

Cash which was splashed upgrading a play park last year has been undermined by mindless vandals who have targeted the area.

The children's play park, located between Bowers Avenue and Boundary Lane, was vandalised back on April 26.

The bin, which was set alight and left melted on the ground, has not been replaced causing litter to be left dumped all over the open space.

The bin at the Boundary Lane play park has not been replaced since being vandalised. - Credit: Ruby Sue

Ruby Sue, 21, who noticed when the park was originally vandalised, said: "I’m really upset by the fact that the park remains in the same state.

"Now even more litter has ruined the park.

"Even if I don't contact the council I feel that local checks of parks like this one should be carried out regularly anyway to try and make sure things like this are stamped out.

"The littering issue comes hand in hand with the bin being melted.

"Maybe it wouldn’t be as bad if there was a new bin for people to put their rubbish in."

"Although I definitely feel that the public should hold some responsibility for their actions around littering - there's no point in leaving their rubbish at the park if you can clearly see there isn't a bin available," she added.

Litter has been left strewn across the play park in Boundary Lane. - Credit: Ruby Sue

Ruby added that anti-social behaviour will have a knock-on impact on families who look to take their kids out.

She added: "I think it ruins the safe space for families looking to enjoy time with their kids and could scare people off visiting the park."

Vaughan Thomas (Lab), city councillor for Mile Cross, said: "When vandalism occurs anywhere, everyone suffers - especially families and children who just want to enjoy the park.

Ruby Sue, who lives in City View Road, says: "I think it ruins the safe space for families." - Credit: Ruby Sue

"I would recommend that if anyone does spot vandalism or damage being report it straight away."

He added: "Acts like this are no accident - at some point it goes beyond just mindless vandalism.

"If people go straight to city council website we'll get someone out to sort it as soon as possible, or the police."