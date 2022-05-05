Park equipment melted as vandals continue to target city play areas

A children's play park along Boundary Road has been vandalised, to the disgust of Ruby Sue (inset) - Credit: Ruby Sue

Yet another children's play park - complete with shiny new equipment - has been ruined by "mindless" yobs.

The play area, between Bowers Avenue and Boundary Road, was renovated and upgraded only a year ago by the council.

However last week it fell victim to vandals operating in the NR3 area.

Ruby Sue, 21, who lives in City View Road, was among the first to notice the damage and raise the alarm.

The bin at Bowers Avenue Park has been "melted to the core" by vandals. - Credit: Ruby Sue

She said: "I noticed the seats were wrapped so tightly around the frame of the swing set they wouldn't be able to get untangled.

"I've seen that done before though so didn't think much of it.

"But as I looked further I realised the bin had been set alight to the extent the plastic outer had entirely melted to the floor.

"All that was left was the metal inner."

She added: "That's what really shocked me - it's upsetting that someone would go out to do something like this.

"I'm just not sure why someone would do such a thing."

Ruby Sue, who lives in City View Road, says: "I think it ruins the safe space for families." - Credit: Ruby Sue

Vaughan Thomas (Lab), city councillor for Mile Cross, said: "It's absolutely awful, it could have been deadly really.

"We were able to upgrade it last year and maintain it at considerable cost.

"When vandalism occurs anywhere, everyone suffers - especially families and children who just want to enjoy the park.

"I would recommend that if anyone does spot vandalism or damage being report it straight away - it's a criminal offence."

The park, located along Boundary Road, was upgraded by the council around a year ago. - Credit: Ruby Sue

He added: "Acts like this are no accident - those involved know what they're doing - at some point it goes beyond just mindless vandalism.

"If people go straight to city council website we'll get someone out to sort it as soon as possible, or the police."

Mile Cross ward councillor for Norwich City Council Vaughan Thomas. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Ruby added that anti-social behaviour will have a knock-on impact on families who look to take their kids out.

She added: "I think it ruins the safe space for families looking to enjoy time with their kids.

"I appreciate it's just a play park but it's unfair for those who go to enjoy what's there, compared to those who just go to vandalise it."