Police launch investigation after car windows smashed in late-night spree

The CCTV shows two people on a moped in the early hours of June 10, in the NR7 area - Credit: Submitted

A trail of destruction left around a city estate has forced the police to step in and launch a search for the perpetrators.

The action comes after CCTV in Heartsease captured two people on a moped speeding around the estate damaging vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "Police received reports of vandalism to a car in Rider Haggard Road, Norwich, which occurred between 11pm on June 9 and 7.30am on the June 10, 2022.

"The front passenger window has been damaged and investigations are continuing.

"Police would appeal to any witnesses to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting ref: 36/44183/22.

"Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

Sharron Kirkwood, 59 from Rider Haggard Road, is a carer and had her car window smashed - Credit: Sharron Kirkwood

Sharron Kirkwood, who raised the issue with officers, said: "The first thing I thought is 'Why would someone do this?'

"I moved here around a year ago because I didn't feel safe where I used to live in the city and it's usually a pretty quiet area."