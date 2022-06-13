Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
WATCH: Yobs terrorise city estate smashing car windows at night

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:25 PM June 13, 2022
CCTV has captured the moment two people on a moped smashed car windows in a city estate.

CCTV has captured the moment two people on a moped smashed car windows in a city estate - Credit: Submitted / Sharron Kirkwood

Neighbours in a quiet estate woke up to find a trail of destruction outside as a number of car windows were smashed.

The incident was caught on CCTV and left a woman, who was already recovering from a hip procedure, to pick up the pieces.

Sharron Kirkwood, 53 from Rider Haggard Road in Heartsease, was notified of the damage to her car by a neighbour on June 10.

She said: "My neighbour knocked on my door about 7.30am and asked if the car outside was mine.

"She said the window had been put through.

The CCTV shows two people on a moped in the early hours of June 10, in the NR7 area.

The CCTV shows two people on a moped in the early hours of June 10, in the NR7 area - Credit: Submitted

"I went outside to inspect the damage and there were shards of glass both inside and outside of the car.

"As soon as I opened the door the glass which was still in the window collapsed and went everywhere.

"I was worried I'd get pieces lodged in my hand as I was clearing it up.

Sharron Kirkwood, 59 from Rider Haggard Road, is a carer and had her car window smashed.

Sharron Kirkwood, 59 from Rider Haggard Road, is a carer and had her car window smashed - Credit: Sharron Kirkwood

"I'm recovering from a hip operation as well so shouldn't be bending too much - it was very awkward to try to clear up all the glass."

After Mrs Kirkwood put out a plea for information on social media, CCTV was posted by a neighbour - who did not wish to be named - showing two people riding around on a moped vandalising multiple vehicles in the area.

The attack on Mrs Kirkwood's car has left her angry after only moving to the area recently.

Sharron Kirkwood's silver car, in Rider Haggard Road, had the front window smashed on June 10.

Sharron Kirkwood's silver car, in Rider Haggard Road, had the front window smashed on June 10 - Credit: Sharron Kirkwood

She said: "The first thing I thought is why would someone do this.

"I moved here around a year ago because I didn't feel safe where I used to live in the city and it's usually a pretty quiet area.

"I was worried it was a personal attack at first and thought I might have upset somebody as the cars either side of mine were untouched.

A number of vehicle windows were smashed in the NR7 area.

A number of vehicle windows were smashed in the NR7 area - Credit: Submitted

"But it seems, from the CCTV, that these are just random attacks on people's property.

"I'm a carer for a 90-year-old, helping him shop, and it could cause him great anxiety if I didn't turn up - these kinds of things have knock on effects that these people don't ever think about."

Mrs Kirkwood confirmed the police have been notified of the incident.

