Churros and Chorizo to open park cafe near Norwich

Published: 5:15 AM April 16, 2021

Natalie and Nick Brewer will be opening La Churreria - The Little Shop of Churro cafe in Thorpe St Andrew.

The taste of Spain is being brought to a park near Norwich with the opening of a new cafe.

La Churreria, also known as The Little Shop of Churros, will take over the former cafe at Sir George Morse Park, in Laundry Lane, Thorpe St Andrew.

La Churreria - The Little Shop of Churros, will take over the former cafe at Sir George Morse Park, in Laundry Lane, Thorpe St Andrew.

The Little Shop of Churros is the newest addition to the Churros & Chorizo family, which is run by Nick and Natalie Brewer, who live in Dussindale with their three children Oscar, Alfie and Florence.

The couple plan to officially launch the cafe during May.

Mrs Brewer said: "We are so excited. We have worked together for over 30 years, that's how we met, and we have always wanted our own place but it's never been the right time, and now it's happening.

"It just felt right."

The couple will use the kitchen for all of its operations including Churros and Chorizo and La Churreria.

Their little park cafe is a stones throw away from Thorpe St Andrew School, where Mrs Brewer used to work.

Mrs Brewer said they were in the process of "Doris Day-ing" the cafe with lots of flowers and nods to Spain.

She added: "This is going to be a cafe with a little bit of a Spanish influence.

"Mums and dads can sit and have a coffee as the kids can play in the park."

Natalie and Nick Brewer will be opening La Churreria - The Little Shop of Churro cafe in Thorpe St Andrew, alongside their business Churros & Chorizo.

The business originally started on Norwich market, but left in 2019 to focus on event catering. Mr Brewer said he planned to cook in the cafe kitchen before hitting the road in Dolores, the van to head to events.

Despite struggles facing many in the hospitality industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, the business had its "best year ever" in 2020.

Mr Brewer said: "With Covid, we have good friends in hospitality and they have really struggled, we have had our best year ever. We've been doing takeaways, doing pop ups. We had to think differently."

The cafe comes with a storage container which the couple plan to put extra seating for customers.

From April 12, hospitality businesses could reopen for outdoor trading only, which Mr Brewer said suited the cafe, with its outdoor tables and storage container which could be opened up for further seating space.

He said: "It is more of a traditional cafe with really good local produce but there is going to be the taste of Spain running through.

"Moving forward we're going to have to be hardened to being outdoors."

Churros & Chorizo will return to the Junkyard Market this weekend.