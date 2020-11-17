News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Grosvenor Fish Bar brings back Christmas dinner and now offers alcohol

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:00 PM November 17, 2020    Updated: 7:05 PM November 22, 2020
Christmas dinner is back at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, pictured is owner Duane Dibartolomeo Picture: Antony Kelly/Louisa Baldwin - Credit: Antony Kelly/Louisa Baldwin

Christmas has come early at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich as its festive meal returns by popular demand - and customers can now enjoy fizz with their chips.

Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor Fish Bar: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Picture: Louisa Baldwin - Credit: Archant

The award-winning chippy, in Lower Goat Lane, has relaunched its Christmas dinner for 2020, which includes a turkey sausage, battered stuffing balls, chips, gravy and cranberry sauce and costs £8.

While Grosvenor Fish Bar is currently closed to eat-in customers due to the second lockdown, it is available as a takeaway for collection or delivery.

Duane Dibartolomeo, who owns Grosvenor Fish Bar with partner Christian Motta, said: “We have had people asking us since August if we are bringing it back and it is a bit of normality and tradition at a time when things are uncertain.”

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

Customers can also ensure it is a merry Christmas as the chippy has now been granted a licence to serve alcohol, which they obtained following the closure of The Birdcage pub opposite. Options include Adnams beers, Prosecco and wine.

