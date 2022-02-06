City's car community arrives in style to see Isaac's new camera

Isaac Tibbitts, 13, received a brand-new camera funded by the car community and The Bodycentre pictured here with his mother, Hazel Tibbitts and father, Gary Tibbitts. - Credit: Jake Masters

The car community turned out in numbers to celebrate a Norwich teenage petrol-head's brand-new camera after they all chipped in to help the 13-year-old live his dream.

A GoFundMe was set up back in September by a member of the community after seeing car enthusiast Isaac taking pictures with just his phone.

Petrol-heads turned up in their droves to celebrate Isaac's new camera equipment. - Credit: Jake Masters

Jake Masters, at The Bodycentre, said: "We had around 15 high-end cars show up who had all recognised Isaac's previous work.

"It was great to see how much support Isaac got from the car community and actually engaged with him while he was there.

"The fact the GoFundMe was set up and also the amount of money which was raised, was just out of the kindness of people's hearts, is truly incredible."

Isaac couldn't believe the turn out when he arrived to collect his new camera. - Credit: Jake Masters

Isaac's dad, Gary Tibbitts, could not believe the turn-out his son had garnered when they arrived at The Bodycentre workshop on December 4.

He said: "It was absolutely amazing to see the amount of people turn up.

"For myself as well, it was great to walk around and see some very expensive cars that people have put a lot of time and effort into.

"Isaac takes his camera everywhere now and is always taking pictures - he loves it."

One of the many pictures taken by Isaac with his new camera - a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. - Credit: Isaac Tibbitts

Cars worth thousands of pounds roared up to the venue to watch Isaac receive his new piece of kit.

High-end powerhouses such as Porsches, Ferraris and McLarens lined the venue's car park and gave Isaac a lot more content to help show off his new camera.

Isaac said: "It was great to see all the people arrive in their cars and then they gave me this new camera for free.

Isaac has had no issues finding his favourite subject matter to take pictures of, with high-end cars making an appearance to The Bodycentre regularly. - Credit: Isaac Tibbitts

"It's definitely different to using my phone - but I'm having so much fun with it, trying out different settings on it, and taking all these nice pictures.

"When I'm older I want to become a photographer or do anything I can to be around cars still."

All in all the GoFundMe easily hit its £500 target and was able to help Isaac get a head-start in both his hobby and one day, his dream.