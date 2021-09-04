'He was in a state': Mum's fear as son's pint is spiked

Published: 3:52 PM September 4, 2021

A woman has spoken of her fear at seeing her son in an "absolute state" following a suspected spiking attack in Norwich.

The 55-year-old from Norwich, who asked not to be named, said her son rang her at 3.30am last Saturday, telling her she needed to come and get him and that he couldn't walk straight.

She said: "He's never, ever done that before. As a 22-year-old student, he knows how to go out and get himself home.

"We've never had a call in the middle of the night from him. It was really quite scary. He could hardly communicate and was in a state."

The woman said her son and a large group of friends started in a pub where they had a few pints, before moving to another venue where they had a couple more.

She explained: "He felt absolutely fine on the walk there, but after that started to feel really strange. Then it's just a blackout.

"His friends told him he was stumbling around and knocking into people — and that someone actually got so aggressive with him the group ended up getting kicked out."

She added: "This was not a normal reaction from drinking five pints. He's over six foot, and not a lightweight.

"Everyone else in his group was totally fine and they were all drinking as much as each other.

"We were baffled until we saw the Evening News article about the recent spate in drink spiking.

"He's adamant it wasn't one of his friends, even for a laugh, so he has no idea how it happened.

"I just want people to know it's not just young women. Clearly men are being targeted too."

This week, the Evening News has heard from multiple people they suspect being spiked on nights out in the city centre recently.

Alice Schollar, a nurse at the NNUH, ended up in Resus after she was spiked with ketamine - Credit: Alice Schollar

One NNUH nurse woke up in A&E after collapsing outside the club, while a student said she began "violently throwing up" on the side of the street after her drink was tampered with.

Drinkaware chief executive Elaine Hindal said: "Drink spiking is a heinous act and a criminal offence.

"Although most reported victims are women, men are targeted too so it's crucial everyone knows how to stay vigilant.

"To help avoid being spiked, never accept a drink from someone you don't trust, and never leave your drink unattended."