Chance to run pub in heart of historic Norwich
- Credit: Archant
A "rare opportunity" has come up to take on a city centre pub in a historic location.
The Dog House in St Georges Street is in need of a "talented" new landlord to reopen the site, owned by Punch Pubs & Co.
It has become available after the pub's previous tenant, Fupburger, left the premises earlier this year
The burger firm has now taken up a residency at the Ten Bells in St Benedict's Street.
With a £300,000 refurbishment set to take place at the site, Pub Punch & Co say it's the "perfect time" for a new landlord to take over the reins.
On its website, it states: "The Dog House truly comes to life in the evenings due to its location and enclosed courtyard garden – a selling point in the city.
"We’re looking for a talented operator experienced in high-volume wet sales."
The new tenant will also operate its kitchen and introduce a food menu.
There is no private accommodation on-site.