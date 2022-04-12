Subscriber Exclusive
New dog-friendly co-working office to open after £1.1m revamp
Published: 11:55 AM April 12, 2022
- Credit: Submitted
A Brixton-based business has coughed up more than a million quid to turn a drab, dreary office in Norwich into a swanky new co-working office space.
TCM UK forked out £2.8m to buy a 72,000sqft property in Pottergate, Fuel Studios, in 2016.
