New dog-friendly co-working office to open after £1.1m revamp

Subscriber Exclusive

TCN UK forked out £2.8m for the building in Pottergate. Inset is TCN founder Richard Pearce. - Credit: Submitted

A Brixton-based business has coughed up more than a million quid to turn a drab, dreary office in Norwich into a swanky new co-working office space.

TCM UK forked out £2.8m to buy a 72,000sqft property in Pottergate, Fuel Studios, in 2016.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more.

Click here to find out more.