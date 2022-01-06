News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Shoe shop in Norwich city centre closes down

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:02 PM January 6, 2022
Shoezone on Orford Place in Norwich has closed down.

A city centre shoe shop has closed its doors. 

The Shoe Zone store in Orford Place has been completely emptied, with a sign on its window saying goodbye to its customers.

Shoppers are being directed to the retailer's St Stephen Street branch which is open as normal.

A Shoe Zone lorry was outside the shop collecting furniture and stock at around 10am on Thursday.

The shoe retailer has closed around 60 stores since the pandemic began, however it has also opened a number of new stores across the country including branches in Gloucester, Sutton Coldfield and Mansfield.

It comes after a number of stores have closed in the city centre including Freeman Cycles and Medic China, which moved premises to avoid going bust.

Shoe Zone has been contacted for comment. 

