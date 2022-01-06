Shoe shop in Norwich city centre closes down

Shoe Zone in Orford Place in Norwich has closed down. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A city centre shoe shop has closed its doors.

The Shoe Zone store in Orford Place has been completely emptied, with a sign on its window saying goodbye to its customers.

Shoppers are being directed to the retailer's St Stephen Street branch which is open as normal.

A sign in the window of Shoe Zone in Orford Place. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A Shoe Zone lorry was outside the shop collecting furniture and stock at around 10am on Thursday.

The shoe retailer has closed around 60 stores since the pandemic began, however it has also opened a number of new stores across the country including branches in Gloucester, Sutton Coldfield and Mansfield.

A lorry was at Shoe Zone in Orford Place this morning as the shop closed down. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shoe Zone on St Stephens Street which remains open this morning. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

It comes after a number of stores have closed in the city centre including Freeman Cycles and Medic China, which moved premises to avoid going bust.

Shoe Zone has been contacted for comment.