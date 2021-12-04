News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Norwich cycle shop closes after 125 years in business

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:30 AM December 4, 2021
Ray and Richard Freeman behind the till in Freeman Cycles in 2000

Ray and Richard Freeman behind the till in Freeman Cycles in 2000 - Credit: Freeman Cycles

It's the end of an era - Freeman Cycles is closing after 125 years in business.

The owner, Richard Freeman, is retiring after working at the company for 50 years and closing the family business in Heigham Street. 

Richard Freeman in the store in 1988, 2010 and 2017

Richard Freeman in the store in 1988, 2010 and 2017 - Credit: Freeman Cycles

"Like most people, the Covid pandemic has made me rethink what I want out of life, lots of my friends are retiring and I really want to spend more time with my grandchildren," Mr Freeman said.

"I've been doing this for 50 years so I thought it was time to hang up the spanners. And my hands aren't what they used to be."

Freeman Cycles have survived some tough times as a business, from the fuel crisis in the '70s through to Covid.

Freeman Cycles in Heigham Street, Norwich

Freeman Cycles in Heigham Street, Norwich - Credit: Freeman Cycles

''We were lucky enough to be able to stay open during lockdowns as an essential service. We kept bikes working when they provided a much-needed escape from home-working and when using public transport seemed daunting," Mr Freeman said.

"There have been lots of great opportunities though - the London Olympics really brought cycling back into fashion and the nation's hearts, which was great for the cycle trade.

Ray Freeman, the former owner and the store's namesake, died in 2016

Ray Freeman, the former owner and the store's namesake, died in 2016 - Credit: Freeman Cycles

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing
  2. 2 City centre steak restaurant to DOUBLE in size thanks to move
  3. 3 Arrests after woman held hostage in home containing drugs and samurai sword
  1. 4 Arena plans expected to bring windfall to city
  2. 5 Ultra modern city home with underground shelter for sale for £550,000
  3. 6 Woman arrested after man hit with a broom in city centre
  4. 7 Norwich independent school named one of best in East Anglia
  5. 8 Norfolk car dealership and MOT centre named among best in the country
  6. 9 Dad says 16,000 lights display is 'worth it' despite it costing thousands
  7. 10 'Never too old': Barber who joined industry at 29 named best in region

"It's a bit weird to be closing. It's a hard thing to do but I really want to go out on a high.

"I want to say a huge thank you for the custom, support and interesting and amusing conversations we have had over the years with our generations of customers."

The store started in St Benedicts Street in 1896 as Kirby's Cycles, which was owned by Mr Freeman's mother's family.

Kirby's Cycles in St Benedicts Street

Kirby's Cycles in St Benedicts Street - Credit: Freeman Cycles

In the late 1950s, Richard's father, Ray Freeman, decided to break away and start Freeman Cycles. Richard took over completely in the 1990s, with various family and friends working for him over the years.

"It's the end of an era but I have to retire at some point! My daughter, who manages the shop and runs the website is keen to try something new and my wife who also works with me is very happy to be retiring, " said Mr Freeman.

"I'll keep looking after mine, my family and friends' bikes in the future but I think I deserve a well-earned break.''

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The first of the flats is lifted into place by a giant crane, Webster Court, Norwich

Norwich City Council

Block of flats for the homeless built in just three days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Laura Whatling, co-owner, Briony Rigby, bartender and Cameron Skinner, supervisor, at Tipsy Jar.

Food and Drink | Video

New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring Prince of Wales Road in Norwich for reports of drink spiking

Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Covid vaccine walk-in centre queues at Castle Quarter in Norwich

Coronavirus

Queues at walk-in centre amid jab confusion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon