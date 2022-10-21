New restaurant could open at former Prezzo site in Tombland

A new Turkish restaurant could be opening at the former Prezzo site in Tombland, if approved - Credit: Archant

The Tombland area of Norwich could soon be getting a new addition to its thriving food scene.

Plans have been lodged with Norwich City Council to open a Turkish restaurant at the former site of Prezzo, which closed in 2021.

The application has been submitted by restauranteur Cevdet Mutlu, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

The London-based entrepreneur has previously launched businesses across the country, including Highgate and Putney in the capital, as well as Chelmsford in Essex and Marlow in Buckinghamshire.

Tombland, which was redeveloped in 2021, has become a growing destination for foodies, with even Hollywood A-lister John Travolta visiting.

Restaurants in the area include Thai cuisine from Giggling Squid, Italian dishes at Zizzi and Japanese food at Shiki and vegan options at Erpingham House, as well as a number of bars.

The restaurant would give new life to the vacant site, which has been empty since Italian chain Prezzo closed its Norwich outlet in February last year amid 22 closures nationwide.