Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'

A Norwich music festival which promised to bring "the most outrageous club nights" to a city park has been cancelled due to financial concerns.

OutOut Festival has planned to host a line-up of DJs and dance music acts in Norwich's Earlham Park since 2021, with its first attempt cancelled "due to a number of challenges".

Now its rescheduled 2022 event, which was due to take place on Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, will be cancelled again due to financial struggles in the events industry, and after it "underestimated the complexity" of running the festival.

An OutOut festival statement read: "It is with sadness we have to announce this year's event won’t be going ahead.

Friday Night Posse, who was due to play at the festival in 2021 - Credit: Archant

"We have been presented with an opportunity a while ago [that] we are still trying to get over the line. While we envisaged we would have been able to given the timescales this hasn’t been the case.

"The costs have again been massive to ourselves as a company and a tough decision to take - we could have ran this year's event - but with events struggling as much as they have we have made the decision to hold back until we can get over the line what we are trying to achieve.

"We underestimated the complexity of what we are trying to achieve and think it’s best to hold back until we get it over the line."

The 2021 line-up for OutOut Festival - Credit: Contributed

Organisers said they were unable to share details of this "opportunity" due to non-disclosure agreements.

But they said they will "not hold on to current ticket holders' money any longer" as it was unsure on when a new date would be finalised, with plans to refund all ticket holders.

OutOut said ticket holders should expect their refunds from 30 days after they have been contacted.

Earlham Park where the event was due to take place - Credit: Archant/Sonya Duncan

The statement added: "We are getting hold of the ticket providers in the next 24 hours to get them to start issuing the refunds.

"All we can say is watch this space and sorry that it’s come to this.

"We would also like to thank you for your understanding and patience in this matter and realise how frustrating this must have been for you all."