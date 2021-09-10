New music festival in Earlham Park postponed until 2022
- Credit: DisobeyArt/iStock/Getty Images Plus
A new music festival in Norwich set to feature some of the biggest DJs of the nineties and noughties has been postponed until 2022.
OutOut in the Park was due to take place in Earlham Park on the weekend of September 18 and 19, with headliners N-Trance, Ultrabeat, Black Box and Flip and Fill.
The organisers are promising it will return "bigger and better" next year and they will announce the new 2022 date soon.
A statement on the OutOut Facebook page said: "It is with deep sadness that we would like to inform everyone that due to circumstances beyond our control we have had to reschedule this years event to next year.
"This has not been an easy decision to make and we have tried everything we can to ensure we could run this year.
"Unfortunately, due to a number of challenges we have faced it is has not been possible to make this happen."
The majority of acts on the 2021 line-up will be able to perform in 2022 and tickets will automatically roll over, with people also receiving a free ticket to an Easter Thursday event at The Waterfront.
Those looking for a refund have until September 21 to apply with their ticket outlet.
Most Read
- 1 Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout
- 2 'It's so Victorian': Parents' fury over super strict school rules
- 3 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
- 4 Opening of new Norwich recycling centre delayed, as current one shuts
- 5 Friends prepared to go to court over £100 charges for two minute stops
- 6 The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 7 Only Fools and Horses star cancels Norwich show due to cancer battle
- 8 Norwich man part of trio sentenced over kidnapping
- 9 Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others
- 10 Opening of new £2.75m Norwich recycling centre delayed