New music festival in Earlham Park postponed until 2022

Published: 12:17 PM September 10, 2021

OutOut in the Park in Norwich, set to feature top DJs, has been postponed until 2022. - Credit: DisobeyArt/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A new music festival in Norwich set to feature some of the biggest DJs of the nineties and noughties has been postponed until 2022.

OutOut in the Park was due to take place in Earlham Park on the weekend of September 18 and 19, with headliners N-Trance, Ultrabeat, Black Box and Flip and Fill.

The organisers are promising it will return "bigger and better" next year and they will announce the new 2022 date soon.

OutOut in the Park, due to take place in Earlham Park in Norwich, has been postponed. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A statement on the OutOut Facebook page said: "It is with deep sadness that we would like to inform everyone that due to circumstances beyond our control we have had to reschedule this years event to next year.

"This has not been an easy decision to make and we have tried everything we can to ensure we could run this year.

"Unfortunately, due to a number of challenges we have faced it is has not been possible to make this happen."

OutOut in the Park is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

The majority of acts on the 2021 line-up will be able to perform in 2022 and tickets will automatically roll over, with people also receiving a free ticket to an Easter Thursday event at The Waterfront.

Those looking for a refund have until September 21 to apply with their ticket outlet.