'Proper pup grub' with a tapas twist to launch at city boozer

Jessie Dodd, Tim Dodd and James Bartram took over the Marlborough Arms in April

A much-loved watering hole is gearing up to offer a mouth-watering menu under its new ownership.

The Marlborough Arms in NR3 has flourished in its first month with landlords Jessie Dodd, Tim Dodd and James Bartram at the helm.

And off the back of the success of the out-sourced eatery in their first pub, the Rosebery, the trio hope to support Norfolk produce and suppliers with a kitchen of their own.

Jessie Dodd, Tim Dodd and James Bartram at the Rosebery, which they opened in August 2020

"The Blue's NR3 kitchen at the Rosebery has set the standards high so we've got a lot to live up to, but it'll be lovely to get up and running," Jessie said.

"Blue's NR3 will stay at the Rosebery, but we've hired a chef for the Marlborough Arms."

Work to kit out the Spencer Street kitchen is underway, with the hope of launching its food offering from Thursday, June 16.

Jessie added: "We're going to start with a small menu and champion local ingredients and suppliers.

A selection of local brews and firm pub favourites are on offer at the bar at the Marlborough Arms

"We're going for pub food classics but in a tapas style. Think lots of small and sharing plates.

"We're keeping it nice and simple and take it from there."

The kitchen will be open on Thursday and Friday nights from 4pm, serving all-day Saturday and Sunday lunchtime.

Those hoping for a Sunday roast will have to head to the Rosebery, just half a mile down the road, for the famous Rosebery Roast.

(L-R) James Bartram, Tim Dodd and Jessie Dodd took over the Marlborough Arms after their success at the Rosebery

"There are so many brilliant places in Norwich to get a roast," Jessie added. "It's nice to be able to offer something different."

Food truck pop-ups are taking up residency outside the Marlborough Arms in the run-up to their own kitchen opening.

Jessie added: "We've got Baker Boys Pizza coming back this Sunday and in the weeks until our kitchen opens we've got food pop-ups every weekend.

"Troy's Street Food and East Coast Pizza will be tiding us over with some food stalls until we're good to go."

And to keep the party in full swing, Jessie and her team are throwing a joint jubilee weekender across both pubs with bands, barbecues, Pimm's and prosecco bars and a vintage flea market over the four-day weekend.