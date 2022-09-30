Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Tesco Express store in city remains closed for third day

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:49 AM September 30, 2022
Tesco Express in Westlegate Street, Norwich, has been forced to closed due to "network issues"

Tesco Express in Westlegate was forced to shut its doors due to "network issues" on its tills - Credit: Archant

A Tesco Express store in the heart of Norwich remains closed for a third day after shutting its doors due to technical issues.

The shop in Westlegate closed its doors to customers at about 1pm on Wednesday, September 28.

A sign was placed on the door blaming the closure on a "network issue on the tills".

Staff members have been standing outside the entrance informing customers that the store remains closed.

They continued to inform shoppers as of 8am on Friday morning.

It is not known when the store will reopen.

