Tesco city centre store closed due to 'network issues'

Tesco Express in Westlegate, Norwich, has been forced to closed due to "network issues" - Credit: Archant

A Tesco Express store in the city centre has been forced to close temporarily due to "network issues".

The shop in Westlegate had shut its doors to customers at about 1pm on Wednesday, a time when it is usually busy with hungry customers looking for a lunchtime snack.

People were attempting to open the doors to venture inside but were left disappointed.

A sign was eventually erected at the entrance, blaming the closure on a "network issue on the tills".

Those seeking a sandwich were instead able to visit stores including the nearby Sainsbury's store or Marks and Spencer.

It is not known when the shop will reopen.



