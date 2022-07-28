Opening date for Norwich's Lucy & Yak store REVEALED

The highly-anticipated opening of the city's Lucy & Yak store - one of only three in the UK - is set to happen within the next few months.

The incoming shop was formerly home to Castle Fine Art gallery before it upsized and relocated to the former Jules in Castle Street earlier this month.

Castle Fine Art in Norwich has moved to larger premises - the former Jules store just a few doors down in Castle Street - Credit: Steve Adams

And now chief executive and co-owner Chris Renwick said that if all goes to plan the brand's new Norwich base with be opening in September.

Chris said: "We have many customers in Norwich and it’s a lovely city, a really nice part of the world.

"We are hoping to open in September or October and we will have a launch."

Lucy & Yak started online before opening its flagship store in Brighton.

The Norwich store in the Back of the Inns marks a huge expansion for the firm - bucking a trend which has seen major retailers vacating the high street in favour of going online.

Shoppers in Gentlemans Walk , Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

"We like to do the opposite of what everyone else is doing," he added.

"People still do like to feel and try on clothes before they buy."

He said the plan was to open several new high street stores across the UK over the next five years.

Katie Bates, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co Norwich - the firm marketing the property - said: "We are delighted to help bring Lucy & Yak to Norwich.

"It demonstrates there is a desire from retailers to invest in the high street and offer their customers a face-to-face service as well as online only.

Katie Bates, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co - Credit: Angela Adams Photography

"This not only benefits those retailers but also the local economy in filling vacated units, creating jobs and giving people a reason to come into cities and towns - which gives other businesses a boost too."

The ethical brand, famed for its dungarees, celebrated five years in business earlier this month.

The brand was founded by Chris and his partner Lucy Greenwood who were making handmade pouches from pre-made clothes while in New Zealand.

When they arrived back in the UK the duo bought a old VW camper van - named Yak - which became their home, transport and office.