Subscriber Exclusive
First look inside fine art gallery following move
Published: 12:52 PM July 19, 2022
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
Norwich's Castle Fine Art has celebrated its city centre expansion over the weekend with a garden party-themed launch event.
The gallery, which opened in the former Joules store on July 9, held a bash on Sunday with customers, clients and artists - as well as curious passers-by - in attendance.
Castle Fine Art's former home in Back of the Inns will soon be home to dungaree brand Lucy & Yak.
The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.