Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Subscriber Exclusive

First look inside fine art gallery following move

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:52 PM July 19, 2022
Castle Fine Art's new gallery on Castle Street

Castle Fine Art's new gallery in Castle Street opened on July 9 and celebrated with a launch party on July 17 - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Norwich's Castle Fine Art has celebrated its city centre expansion over the weekend with a garden party-themed launch event.

The gallery, which opened in the former Joules store on July 9, held a bash on Sunday with customers, clients and artists - as well as curious passers-by - in attendance.

Castle Fine Art's former home in Back of the Inns will soon be home to dungaree brand Lucy & Yak.

Sarah Mills, Gallery Manager at the new Castle Fine Art gallery on Castle Street, with the Bob Dylan

Sarah Mills, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art in Castle Street, with the Bob Dylan collection - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

Drunk female 'causing issues' in Norwich arrested

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Finnie (R) alongside business partner Steven Olds (L), who are teaming up to open Graze, a new vegan cafe in NR3

Friends hope to create 'welcoming' space in NR3 with launch of new café

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
How the new Travelodge hotel will look when completed from Pottergate area

Norwich City Council

When will new city centre hotel open?

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Howard Nelson, who spent two and a half years restoring a VW Camper Van, has had it stolen from a Rackheath garage.

Camper van lovingly 'restored from a wreck' stolen from garage

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon