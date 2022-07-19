First look inside fine art gallery following move

Subscriber Exclusive

Castle Fine Art's new gallery in Castle Street opened on July 9 and celebrated with a launch party on July 17

Norwich's Castle Fine Art has celebrated its city centre expansion over the weekend with a garden party-themed launch event.

The gallery, which opened in the former Joules store on July 9, held a bash on Sunday with customers, clients and artists - as well as curious passers-by - in attendance.

Castle Fine Art's former home in Back of the Inns will soon be home to dungaree brand Lucy & Yak.

Sarah Mills, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art in Castle Street, with the Bob Dylan collection

