Business

Two Norwich shops named among UK's best independent stores

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:50 AM January 18, 2022
Philip Browne and Country and Eastern have been named among the UK's 50 best independent stores.

Philip Browne and Country and Eastern have been named among the UK's 50 best independent stores. - Credit: Archant

Two independent shops in Norwich have been named among the best in the UK.

In a new list of the country's 50 best independent retail experiences published by The Sunday Times, both Philip Browne and Country and Eastern in Norwich were included.

Country and Eastern, the museum shop of the South East Asia Collection located at the Old Skating Rink in Bethel Street, was praised for its "remarkable selection of reasonably priced print tablecloths, napkins, duvet covers and other beautifully made homewares".

Country and Eastern is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Country and Eastern on Bethel Street. - Credit: Archant

While 35-year-old menswear store, Philip Browne, in Guildhall Hill, was said to "blend humour with high fashion" with its "cheeky window displays" and was praised for its selection of brands such as Dries Van Noten, Maison Margiela and Billionaire Boys Club.

A member of the public admiring the festive window display at Philip Browne Menswear on Guildhall Hi

Philip Browne on Guildhall Hill. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Businesses in London, Brighton and Northumberland also featured in the top 50. 

Last month Norwich was named as the best place for vintage and second-hand shopping in the country.

