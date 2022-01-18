Two Norwich shops named among UK's best independent stores

Philip Browne and Country and Eastern have been named among the UK's 50 best independent stores. - Credit: Archant

Two independent shops in Norwich have been named among the best in the UK.

In a new list of the country's 50 best independent retail experiences published by The Sunday Times, both Philip Browne and Country and Eastern in Norwich were included.

Country and Eastern, the museum shop of the South East Asia Collection located at the Old Skating Rink in Bethel Street, was praised for its "remarkable selection of reasonably priced print tablecloths, napkins, duvet covers and other beautifully made homewares".

While 35-year-old menswear store, Philip Browne, in Guildhall Hill, was said to "blend humour with high fashion" with its "cheeky window displays" and was praised for its selection of brands such as Dries Van Noten, Maison Margiela and Billionaire Boys Club.

Businesses in London, Brighton and Northumberland also featured in the top 50.

Last month Norwich was named as the best place for vintage and second-hand shopping in the country.