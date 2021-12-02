Revealed: Norwich named best city in the UK for vintage shopping

Keen customers queuing at Slayyy Vintage when it opened in April 2021 - Credit: Clarissa Place

The Fine City has been named best in the UK for vintage and second-hand shopping.

That's because the city has, per capita, the most vintage stores in the UK.

It is also home to the ninth highest number of second-hand shops and the seventh most vintage second-hand selling events.

There are a total of 28 vintage shops in the city, with an average of 4.3 stars, and 43 second-hand shops.

Rosie Dearlove, the 20-year-old owner of Slayyy Vintage in St Giles Street, said: "Norwich is a thriving city of independents, there's an amazing amount of vintage and second-hand stores.

Rosie Dearlove with one of the items at her Slayyy Vintage store in Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"We can all bounce off each other and have our own niche - like we focus on 90s and reworked stuff. There's so much to play with.

"Vintage is probably so popular because everything is unique and has its own story. You can walk around and know nobody else will be wearing it."

Since 2020, Norwich has seen a 92pc increase in Google searches related to sustainable and second-hand gifting, with searches such as 'vintage shops' seeing a 119pc increase.

Rosie added: "Also people are becoming so much more environmentally conscious, especially around fashion. People know that fast fashion isn't produced ethically, it's got worse carbon emissions than the airline industry.

"But it's not just good for the environment, it's also good for your pocket. Second-hand can be really well-priced stuff that's generally better made than new clothes.

Abbi Evans, owner of vintage shop Jubilique in Norwich - Credit: Colette Fountain

"We stock 30-year-old workwear that's still in great condition, it's made to last. Cheap clothes mean they're made for cheaper, hence why they have lower cotton counts and deteriorate faster.

"We love reviving and reworking things. There's enough material on the planet that we don't need to make more."

Norwich was the only city in the east of England to make it into the top ten. The second spot was taken by Worthing and the third by Newcastle.

The study was done by Bower Collective, a sustainable retailer, as part of breaking the taboo around second-hand gifting this festive season.

They found that £42 million worth of gifts are unwanted and sent to landfill every year.