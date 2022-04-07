Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Subscriber Exclusive

Small but mighty city indies supercharge high street fightback

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:00 AM April 7, 2022
Norwich Lanes Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich Lanes Credit: Denise Bradley - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich city centre is bouncing back better from Covid compared to the rest of the UK, new figures reveal.

The latest footfall data from Norwich BID, which covers the week of March 21 to March 27, compare the city's levels with the rest of the country pre-pandemic.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Data
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Norwich Live News

Firefighters tackle overnight city centre blaze for several hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Deer Park in Old Catton, which has been sold by the Buxton family, pictured inset with members of the parish council

Concerns park could be used for homes after sale

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Bus and e-scooter crash in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Person riding e-scooter seriously injured in crash with bus

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police officers called to the scene in Mile Cross after reports a man had been stabbed.

County lines dealer jailed for stabbing meant to strike fear into city

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon