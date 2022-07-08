Royal Arcade food hall opening date and name revealed

It was announced in January 2022 that the former Jamie's Italian in the Royal Arcade, Norwich would become a food hall - Credit: Brittany Woodman

After months of anticipation the name of Norwich's new food hall has been announced.

Plans to turn the former Jamie's Italian in the city's historic Royal Arcade into a hub of eateries were announced in January.

The restaurant closed in 2019 and has been gathering dust ever since.

The food hall in the former Jamie's Italian will be inspired by Seven Dials Market in London and Manchester's Mackie Mayor - Credit: Brittany Woodman

But inspired by the likes of Seven Dials in London and Manchester's Mackie Mayor, the new food experience in the heart of Norwich will launch later this year.

The two-storey food arcade will showcase a mix of the county's finest kitchens and bars under one roof for all-day drinking and dining.

It will be named Yalm after the Norfolk word which means 'to eat hungrily' or 'to scoff one's food'.

Operations manager for the project, Dan Searle, said that the Yalm team has been "working at pace" to bring an "elevated food experience" to Norwich.

Mr Searle, who is also a boss Mysabar in Castle Meadow, said: "We wanted something that has a genuine connection to Norfolk.

Operations manager Dan Searle hopes to open food hall Yalm in Norwich's Royal Arcade later on this year - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"The idea has very much been to try and deliver a new experience for Norwich with some of county's best-loved chefs and kitchen teams.

"We are super excited to represent such independent creativity and celebrate just how good and varied your dining experience can be in this kind of space.

"We have some really exciting and genuinely unique things planned for the space and we cannot wait to share them with everyone."

The project will house six kitchens and various bars as well as space for pop-up vendors and an event space.

Customers will be able to order from anywhere in the venue and have their order brought to them by the front of house team - creating an informal dining experience while still having a restaurant feel.

No vendors have been announced but Mr Searle said that a mix of Norfolk and city kitchens have signed up.

The former Jamie's Italian building is to be transformed into a food hall - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"We're really excited," Dan added.

"All kitchen spots are pretty much filled. They are here to make Yalm home and be creative and flourish in the space."

The venue is set to open in the latter part of 2022, with work commencing to ready the venue in the coming weeks.