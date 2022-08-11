Mystery 'hero' DHL driver comes forward after rescuing A&E patient

Zoltan Janos, 30 helped a man walking home from the hospital last week after a trip to A&E. Pictured Mark Isaac, operations supervisor (L) and Zoltan Janos (R) - Credit: DHL

A mystery 'hero' who stepped up to help a diabetic patient stranded after a trip to A&E has revealed himself.

Type-two diabetic patient Paul Knight, 41, was in A&E and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital until 3am on August 3 following an infection.

When the Hethersett man left he was unable to get a taxi despite calling nine different companies.

He had no choice but to start walking home in flip flops.

He was spotted struggling along a lane in a city suburb by a DHL driver, who pulled over to offer him a lift.

Tired and in pain, Paul could only remember that that man was wearing a DHL uniform and has since been searching for the man in order to thank him.

Now he has come forward.

Zoltan Janos, 30, has worked for DHL for four years.

He said: "I was driving home after my shift and saw a person walking along an unlit road, so I wanted to stop to make sure he was OK.

“When I found out he was on his way back from the hospital - and we were heading in the same direction - I offered to run him home. It was just the right thing to do."

Zoltan has been commended for this random act of kindness, including the operations supervisor from the Hellesdon branch of DHL.

Zoltan's boss Mark Isaac said: "Zoltan is such a kind-hearted person, so we're not surprised to hear that he went out of his way to help someone in need. We're very proud of him."

Peter Fuller, chief executive of DHL Parcel UK, said: "It’s great to see one of our drivers taking the time after his shift to help someone in need.

“We always put our people first at DHL Parcel UK, and I’m proud to see Zoltan doing the same to support someone in his community.”

Thanks to the kind actions of this friendly driver Paul arrived home at 4.30am and has since been recovering from his trip.