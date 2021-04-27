Published: 7:08 PM April 27, 2021

Debenhams has confirmed when it's shutting up shop for good. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Shoppers have less than a month left to bag a bargain at Debenhams in Norwich.

The Orford Place store reopened recently for its closing down sale and will be closing by May 15 along with nearly 30 other Debenhams stores across the UK.

In Suffolk, the Ipswich Debenhams is closing even earlier, on May 4, and Bury St Edmunds by May 15.

Debenhams in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Debenhams confirmed the closure of 27 of its stores, which reopened with sales to clear stock when non-essential retailers were allowed to open again on April 12.

When the Norwich Debenhams reopened, queues formed as items went on sale for up to 70pc off.

The building went up for sale or rent before reopening, along with the Debenhams premises in King's Lynn, which did not reopen.

It comes after Debenhams was bought out of administration by fashion retailer Boohoo in a deal which did not include the physical shops or staff.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “Time is running out for shoppers to take advantage of the incredible discounts being offered."



