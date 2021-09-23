New café serves a hundred customers in two hours on opening day

Published: 11:45 AM September 23, 2021

Moorish in the Golden Triangle is now serving breakfast - Credit: Adam Davis

Customers are flocking to a new café in Norwich's Golden Triangle with staff enjoying an "amazing" opening week.

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar on Lower Goat Lane — and now, as of this Monday, Moorish Park Lane café — said the first week had been a huge success.

Ms King has spent the last month and a half renovating the former Old Cobblers juice bar on the corner of Park Lane and Avenue Road.

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar. Picture: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

When the doors swung open for the first time on September 20, over a hundred curious locals passed through within just a couple of hours.

Ms King explained: "The first day was amazing.

"We had so many customers, and everyone was really excited to come check it out and try our new menu.

You may also want to watch:

"We easily served over a hundred people in the first couple of hours, and it's been steadily busy every day so far.

"This week we have been open half days, so only until 4pm, while we find our feet.

"From Saturday we'll be opening 8am to 8pm."

The new interiors of Moorish Park Lane - Credit: Adam Davis

Moorish Park Lane cafe in the Golden Triangle opened on Monday and has proved a hit - Credit: Adam Davis

Despite a tough year for hospitality due to the pandemic and several punishing lockdowns, Ms King and her team had been "desperate" for a new venture for a long time now.

Speaking ahead of the opening, she said: "It's the 10th birthday for our other site at the end of the month.

"Our plans to expand were knocked back due to Covid, but even so, I couldn't get rid of this burning desire to just do something different.

"It's been a hope and dream of mine for a while now."

Samia King said customers had been flocking to try out the new menu - Credit: Adam Davis

Breakfast is now on offer at Moorish Park Lane in the Golden Triangle - Credit: Adam Davis

Ms King stressed that the new venture was a "very different vibe" to the city centre site.

There are three different seating areas, a converted basement-come-dining area for private events, and eventually an outdoor courtyard to add to the mix.

She has also applied for an alcohol licence.

She added: "It's really cool being here in Norwich's Golden Triangle.

"It's super quirky inside and I'm loving it.

"We'll still be offering Strangers' Coffee and have teamed up with another local business, Frå.kost café in NR3, to provide local Danish pastries for breakfast."