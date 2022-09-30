Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Historic bar in city forced to permanently close

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:00 AM September 30, 2022
Updated: 11:06 AM September 30, 2022
Inside the Jurnets Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jurnet's Bar off King Street in Norwich has been forced to permanently close due to structural issues - Credit: Archant

One of the most unique venues in Norwich has been forced to permanently close due to structural issues.

Jurnet's Bar, situated in a medieval crypt at Wensum Lodge near King Street, was a hive of activity pre-pandemic with regular live music nights that fostered talent in the city.

But after lockdown periods forced its closure in 2020, problems with the building became apparent with water ingress and mould making it unusable.

Inside the Jurnet’s Bar on King Street, Norwich, where Alexander first performed

The historic venue has been forced to close due to water ingress and mould issues - Credit: Archant

The bar, which has been run for nearly 40 years, will now close permanently for engineering work to begin to preserve the historic space.

Mike Goodings, secretary of the Jurnet's Committee, said: "It was very sad to have to close after being open for nearly 40 years.

"The committee of Jurnet's members' bar would like to thank all of the staff without whose help running Jurnet's would not have been possible.

"Thanks also to all the entertainers who have performed in Jurnet's music clubs, comedy nights, social groups and so many others who have contributed to its success."  

In 2021, the venue "vowed to be back" after lockdown closures and promised to continue supporting the city's music scene.

The building is part of the Wensum Lodge complex and is owned by Norwich City Council.

The city council leases it to Norfolk County Council which runs adult learning courses from the site.

It is one of the oldest buildings in Norwich and dates back to the 12th century and is named after its first resident, Isaac of Jurnet.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Whilst we are naturally disappointed to take the decision to keep Jurnet's closed for this extended period of time, the historic nature of this building means work needs to be undertaken cautiously to protect its heritage for future generations.”

