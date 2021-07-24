Letter: 'We will be back', vows city hidden gem bar

Published: 12:30 PM July 24, 2021

Norwich bar Jurnet's, on King Street, wrote into our letters pages to reassure its supporters it will be back.

"I read with great interest the article by Danielle Champ (EDP, July 17, in the Weekend section), where she talks about budding musician Alexander Carson performing at Jurnet’s Bar 13 years ago. She states “that it was a cave for upcoming musicians”.

"I was concerned that this might give the impression that Jurnet’s no longer supports upcoming artists and is permanently closed.

"I would like to assure our many supporters that this is not the case, Jurnet’s Bar has always welcomed upcoming artists of all types and will do so again when we can reopen. Pre-pandemic many artists were performing in the bar and were enjoying great support.

"At the moment there are two main reasons why we cannot reopen. The bar suffered from a water leak, which has damaged the carpet, which had to be removed. All repairs have been completed. Unfortunately the floor is still damp, not allowing the replacement to be laid.

"A further issue is ventilation in the bar. We are informed by Norfolk County Council that we cannot reopen as the bar does not meet ventilation standards required during the pandemic.

"We would like to reopen in September but, as with everything these days, nothing is certain. Jurnet’s committee would like take this opportunity to thank everybody who has supported us and ask them to be patient.

“We will be back.

"Keep informed on Facebook or contact us @JurnetsBarNorwich."

Mike Goodings,

Secretary Jurnet’s Bar,

King Street, Norwich