First look inside Royal Arcade's newest store
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The Royal Arcade's newest shop will officially open this weekend.
Plastic-free, vegan and organic makeup brand Juni & Co - the sister brand of award-winning Juni Cosmetics - opened in Unit 4 on Wednesday, August 10 with a soft launch.
But tomorrow, September 3, the store will officially open to the general public.
Madeleine White, who founded Juni & Co with mum Suzanne, said: "These three weeks have been better than I could've ever expected. Pre-sales have been good but what's been really lovely is the customers have come in and got exactly what they want.
"We started this without really understanding bricks and mortar retail.
"It was purely on what we thought was missing. It's very passion-driven, and these three weeks have shown how we've ticked a lot of the boxes.
"We were hand-picked by the Royal Arcade to fill this unit, it was hugely flattering. It just verifies what we're doing.
"We've been doing this for four years now and it's been a real slog - partly because of Covid - but we're driven by passion.
"People come out of here physically looking brighter."
Alongside the launch, Juni & Co has worked with arcade neighbours Gyre & Gimble to make a prototype gin called 'Balance'. Using only British botanicals, the spirit encourages relaxing with friends and wellness with a calming feel.
"At Christmas we hope to put together a gift set with a gin with a lipstick or fragrance," she added. "The gin has gone down very well so far."
Louise Thomas-Minns, who runs a skin clinic in Unthank Road and has launched her own products under Louise Thomas Skin Care - which can be purchased at Juni & Co - said: "I think that people find a comfort when they come in here from getting proper advice.
"This store is all about building a relationship with clients and creating a safe space.
"And it's almost like the lipstick effect in WWII here - the small things like a new lipstick really feel like a luxury.
"People do come in here worried, but it shows that a little pampering can provide respite and escapism."