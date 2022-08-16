Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Beauty brand opens new store in Royal Arcade

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:49 PM August 16, 2022
Updated: 1:22 PM August 16, 2022
The Royal Arcade's newest tenant has opened its doors weeks ahead of its official launch date.

Plastic-free, vegan and organic makeup brand Juni & Co - the sister brand of award-winning Juni Cosmetics - opened in Unit 4 on Wednesday, August 10 with a soft launch.

Its official launch is on September 3.

Madeleine White, who founded Juni & Co with mother Suzanne, said: "We've actually been really busy these first few days with a mixture of passers-by and people who already knew of us, which is great."

Madeleine has always suffered with sensitive skin and has an in-depth understanding of the complexity of beauty formulations.

"So many of our customers ask us for advice on all areas of beauty, whether it be their skin, make-up or hair," she explained.

"From being a make-up artist to founding my own brand, I’ve tried and tested a huge range of products and built relationships with other brand founders.

"I’m delighted to bring together the best brands from around the world - brands which can’t currently be found anywhere else in Norwich.

"We want the store to be an oasis of calm, a place for our customers to relax and speak openly and confidentially about their beauty concerns," Madeleine continued, with the aim of the store having a spa-like atmosphere, using bespoke and sustainable materials.

As well as selling beauty products, Juni & Co will also offer expert advice, consultancy services and treatments. 

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - the arcade's management company - said: "It’s fantastic to see yet another of our new tenants open its doors.

"Madeleine and the team at Juni & Co have done a great job in transforming their unit and are bringing something different to Norwich’s city centre.

"We are well on the way to filling the other units in the arcade and will be able to announce another new tenant in the very near future.

"We have received great feedback from shoppers who are delighted to seeing new stores being opened and that in turn has been reflects in very healthy footfall which is bucking the national trend."

