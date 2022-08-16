Beauty brand opens new store in Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade's newest tenant has opened its doors weeks ahead of its official launch date.

Plastic-free, vegan and organic makeup brand Juni & Co - the sister brand of award-winning Juni Cosmetics - opened in Unit 4 on Wednesday, August 10 with a soft launch.

Its official launch is on September 3.

Madeleine White, who founded Juni & Co with mother Suzanne, said: "We've actually been really busy these first few days with a mixture of passers-by and people who already knew of us, which is great."

Juni & Co will be opening in The Royal Arcade in September. Pictured are Madeleine White and her mum Suzanne. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Madeleine has always suffered with sensitive skin and has an in-depth understanding of the complexity of beauty formulations.

"So many of our customers ask us for advice on all areas of beauty, whether it be their skin, make-up or hair," she explained.

Madeleine hopes that Juni & Co will provide a spa-like atmosphere - Credit: Madeleine White

"From being a make-up artist to founding my own brand, I’ve tried and tested a huge range of products and built relationships with other brand founders.

"I’m delighted to bring together the best brands from around the world - brands which can’t currently be found anywhere else in Norwich.

Madeleine White, co-founder of JUNI & CO - Credit: JUNI & CO

"We want the store to be an oasis of calm, a place for our customers to relax and speak openly and confidentially about their beauty concerns," Madeleine continued, with the aim of the store having a spa-like atmosphere, using bespoke and sustainable materials.

Madeleine White founded Juni & Co with mother Suzanne - Credit: Madeleine White

As well as selling beauty products, Juni & Co will also offer expert advice, consultancy services and treatments.

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - the arcade's management company - said: "It’s fantastic to see yet another of our new tenants open its doors.

As well as selling beauty products, Juni & Co will also offer expert advice, consultancy services and treatments. - Credit: OneonOne Communications

"Madeleine and the team at Juni & Co have done a great job in transforming their unit and are bringing something different to Norwich’s city centre.

"We are well on the way to filling the other units in the arcade and will be able to announce another new tenant in the very near future.

Juni & Co has moved into Unit 4 of Norwich's historic Royal Arcade - Credit: Madeleine White

"We have received great feedback from shoppers who are delighted to seeing new stores being opened and that in turn has been reflects in very healthy footfall which is bucking the national trend."

Juni & Co will stock products from other brands as well as their own ranges - Credit: Madeleine White



