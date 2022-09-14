Men's skincare brand latest to open in Royal Arcade's all-new line up

Co-owners Jude Ludgate and Hugo Middleton at their newly-opened skin care and fine fragrance shop Izola in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Denise Bradley

The latest store in the Royal Arcade's rejuvenated line up has flung open its doors.

Men's skincare and fine fragrance brand Izola stocks a range of fragrances, haircare, skincare and grooming products.

Izola is owned by King’s Lynn-based company Atlantic Folk, co-owned by husband and wife team Hugo and Bella Middleton and Bella’s brother Jude Ludgate.

Bella Middleton, Hugo Middleton and Jude Ludgate of Izola, who are opening their Royal Arcade store in August 2022 - Credit: Izola

It's the fourth new tenant to open in the Royal Arcade this year following a five figure refurbishment.

Hugo said: "We are delighted to open our new store in the Royal Arcade and join the unique mix of independent stores this building houses.

The sign Izola in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We're really pleased with it. It's Izola's first physical store.

"We wanted to create something experiential and to give a reason to come shopping.

Co-owners Jude Ludgate and Hugo Middleton at their newly-opened skin care and fine fragrance shop Izola in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Fragrance is better smelled and tested. It's a very personal thing. It's important for people to come and try.

"Coming to the Royal Arcade - this was it. Here we've got the opportunity to be reflected by the building but also surrounded by newer brands.

"To have new shoots, new businesses, new ideas, new passion - it's great to be a part of it.

"It’s been a big job refurbishing our unit but we are really pleased with how it has turned out. It’s definitely in-keeping with the Royal Arcade’s architecture but offers shoppers a modern twist."

Izola at Unit 2, Royal Arcade - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pepa Mora works in the store and said of their opening day on Saturday: "It was a fun day.

"Lots of people came in to smell and look and make purchases."

Pepa Mora at work in the newly opened skin care and fine fragrance shop Izola - Credit: Denise Bradley

The team at Izola plan to open the top floor of their unit in the coming months to offer barbering services - including the likes of wet shaves - to accompany an incoming grooming line.

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - the property management company running the Arcade on behalf of the owners - said: "It’s fantastic see the transformation of the unit that the Izola team has achieved.

Izola was established in 2005 and taken over by King's Lynn-based Atlantic Folk, co-owned by Hugo and Bella Middleton and Jude Ludgate - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We have a lot of Interest in the remaining vacant units and are in advanced negotiations with a number of potential tenants.”