Shoppers bewitched as Harry Potter-themed store opens in city

Subscriber Exclusive

Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Would-be witches and wizards can find everything they'd need for a year at Hogwarts courtesy of a magical new Norwich shop.

Owls, wands, a sorting hat and more can be found at the Norwich Cauldron which opened this weekend in Magdalen Street.

Couple Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock co-founded the business together having previously both worked regular nine-to-five office jobs.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.