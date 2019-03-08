Norwich restaurants recognised in Good Food Awards

Norwich restaurants and cafes have been recognised in the Good Food Awards 2020. Photo: Archant Archant

Four Norwich businesses have been named Good Food Award 2020 winners.

Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley

The annual awards, "which symbolise only the very best in their field", claim to be "the blue ribbon" for delicious dishes and recognise restaurants, cafes, bistros and fine dining establishments that have excelled in the past 12 months.

PONO Superfood Bar in St Giles Street, Namaste India in Opie Street, Dhaba at Fifteen in Magdalen Street and Christophes Crepes in Davey Place were all recognised in the most recent awards.

Good Food accolades are given out based on the quality of the dishes served, ranking against competitors, consistent positive customer feedback and high food hygiene ratings, and organisers describe the awards as "free of advertisers, free to enter, and completely based on merit."

There are also award categories for fish and chips, takeaways and gastropubs.

Pono Superfood Bar in St Giles Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Pono Superfood Bar in St Giles Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In the first of these Orford Plaice in the city centre, Chish and Fips in Angel Road and Boundary Fish Bar in Aylsham Road were winners, and The King's Head in Bawburgh outside Norwich won in the gastropub category.

Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa Dhaba 15 Credit: Victoria Pertusa

