Three Norwich fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Three fish and chips shops in Norwich have been named Good Food Award 2020 winners.

The annual accolades are given out to businesses that have "demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to industry benchmarks in their category."

Orford Plaice in the city centre, Chish and Fips in Angel Road and Boundary Fish Bar in Aylsham Road have all been recognised in the latest awards for their quality over the past 12 months.

The Good Food Awards For Fish and Chips are by invitation only and judged "by a strict policy scorecard" and the evaluation of customer feedback.

Repeat winners have to maintain the initial standards that gained them entry.

One other Norfolk fish and chips shop, My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston, was also given a Good Food Award 2020.

There are also Good Food Award categories for hotels, takeaways and gastropubs.