City taxi company bought out of administration

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2022
Canary Taxis is up for sale. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire

Five Star Taxis has been bought out of administration - Credit: PA

A city taxi firm has been bought out by a rival company after it collapsed into administration. 

Five Star Taxis has been taken over by Canary Express Taxis with the deal completed on Thursday, July 7.

Nisar Ahmed, director at Canary Express Taxis, said: "There are plans for lots of changes to Five Star including revamping all the systems and providing the best service.

"We bought them out from administration and it was all done quite quickly. We found out on July 1 and completed it on the 7th."

The driver carjacked in Bull Close Road worked at Five Star Taxis. Photo: Archant

Five Star Taxis has been bought out - Credit: Archant

Mr Ahmed said four jobs have been saved for people who work in the city following the takeover. 

He added: "We bought a business without any liabilities. We are not responsible for any previous arrears." 

Canary Express Taxis also runs Bestway Taxis and has previously launched bookings through the Uber app via the Local Cab option. 

It comes as former Five Star Taxis employee Steve Kenny has been awarded £32,825.95 after a tribunal ruled an unfair dismissal in March 2020.

