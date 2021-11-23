News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Uber to launch new service in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:22 AM November 23, 2021
Uber

Uber is launching its new Local Cab scheme in Norwich - Credit: Uber

Passengers in Norwich can now book a ride via the Uber app.

Uber, a ride-sharing app, has today announced the launch of their Local Cab in Norwich in collaboration with Canary Express Taxis.

For the first time people in Norwich will be able to book with Uber via the Local Cab option, a scheme being launched in six other towns and cities across the UK.

Uber is looking to work with local operators to meet growing demand and extend the use of its app beyond the 40 locations it currently operates in.

Nisar Ahmed, director at Canary Express Taxis, said: “We’re proud to bring Local Cab to the people of Norwich. This provides another way for customers to book with us – and for anyone visiting Norwich that already uses the Uber app, Local Cab will make it easy for them to book a ride with a local operator.”

Ash Kebriti, UK general manager, Uber, said: “Local operators have seen increased demand for trips and are now actively recruiting new drivers, which is having a positive impact on the local economy.”

